Politics of hate will destroy the country if not curbed, says AIMMM

New Delhi: The General Body meeting of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) has warned that the growing politics of hate in the country will destroy it if not curbed soon.

In a press note, the organisation said that the Chief Ministers of Assam and Uttarakhand are openly challenging the Constitution and minority rights, yet no action has been taken against them.

The meeting, presided over by Mushawarat president Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, also passed resolutions on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and international matters such as the situation in Palestine and Bangladesh’s election results.

On the SIR campaign, Mushawarat said there has long been a conspiracy to delete Muslim names from voter rolls. After attempts to strip Muslims of citizenship through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) failed, it alleged that the central government and the Election Commission have resorted to the SIR campaign to carry out this work across the country.

Despite the exercise being exposed in several places, genuine voters’ names continue to be deleted, while bogus voters are being added. Mushawarat warned that this could create a nationwide crisis similar to Assam’s “D-voters” problem, ultimately depriving crores of people of their citizenship. The organisation called on empowered institutions and human rights activists to take firm political and legal action.

On the Vande Mataram row, Mushawarat said making all stanzas of the song compulsory is unacceptable to Muslims, as certain stanzas refer to the land as a deity – contrary to Islamic belief, which recognises only one God. The organisation demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

On the Waqf law, it said the central government has enacted new legislation against the wishes of Muslim organisations and scholars. It argued that the changes to the Waqf law, including mandatory registration on a portal within a limited timeframe, open the door to misappropriation of Waqf properties. It condemned these steps and demanded the restoration of the previous law.

Separately, Mushawarat expressed support for the UGC regulations aimed at establishing social justice in higher educational institutions and curbing caste-based discrimination.

On international affairs, Mushawarat condemned Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and called on countries, including India, to stop supporting Israel. It demanded that political and military officials responsible for the genocide of Palestinians be held accountable, warning that failure to do so would undermine the global order. In a resolution on Bangladesh, the organisation welcomed the country’s recent elections and expressed hope for an improvement in India-Bangladesh relations.