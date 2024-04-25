Polytechnic college student on way to offer namaz attacked in Telangana

In yet another incident of hate crime, Mohammed Masum, a 19-year-old student of KDR Govt Polytechnic College in Wanaparthy district of Telangana, was brutally beaten by his fellow student Lokesh and five others when he headed out from his hostel room to offering Isha prayers.

The incident took place around 7.50 on Wednesday. The attackers reportedly called him out, threw his skull cap on the floor, and trampled it. They then slapped Masum multiple times, leaving him injured and traumatised.

According to the victim, the miscreants fled the scene when he shouted out for help from other students. The imam of a masjid later admitted him to the hospital.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation on social media, with many expressing their solidarity with Masum and calling for strict action against the perpetrators.

Mohammed Masum student of KDR Govt Polytechnic College Wanaparthy was attacked by Lokesh and five others while he was going to offer Isha Namaz.@amjedmbt spoke to Mohammed Masum and inquired about his health, Request @sp_wanaparthy to take necessary action against the culprits… pic.twitter.com/zHwkaWxiN7 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the Wanaparthy police have launched a probe into the matter and arrested one person involved in the case.

“We apprehended one person and further investigations are underway. We urge the public to remain calm and have faith in our team,” said a senior police official.