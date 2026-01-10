Ponnam Prabhakar lays foundation for Urban Forest Park in Husnabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister and MLA from Husnabad, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Saturday, January 10, laid the foundation stone for an Urban Forest Park at Jillalagadda village.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that places like Yellamma Cheruvu, Mahasamudram Gandi, Raikal Waterfalls and the Husnabad Urban Forest Park are being developed as tourist spots.

The minister stated that the park will be utilised for activities such as trekking and walking, while also safeguarding the forest from encroachments.

Also Read Telangana to get 37 testing stations to check vehicle health: Transport Minister

A children’s zone, a place to hold gatherings and fruit trees should also be planted at the park, the minister suggested.

He said that the history of freedom fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna is associated with the place, hence it would be appropriate to name the park after him.

He said that the Bhairava Swamy temple and Sarvai Papanna forts will also be developed as tourist attractions.