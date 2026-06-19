Ponnam Prabhakar reviews GHMC monsoon readiness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday, June 19, directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to survey dilapidated and unsafe buildings across all circles and immediately issue notices to property owners to prevent accidents during the monsoon season.

Prabhakar chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparedness along with GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Hyderabad District Collector Priyanka Ala, with zonal commissioners and officials from the engineering, health and urban biodiversity wings also in attendance.

The minister directed officials to intensify nala desilting and clearance works to ensure the free flow of stormwater and minimise the risk of urban flooding, a recurring problem in several parts of the city during heavy rains.

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Rainwater harvesting

On rainwater harvesting, he instructed GHMC to make the installation of rainwater harvesting pits mandatory for all residential apartments and commercial establishments, and to identify and serve notices on buildings that do not yet comply.

Prabhakar also asked officials to monitor street lighting systems and ensure lights are not left on during the day, flagging unnecessary energy consumption as an avoidable drain on civic resources.

On public health, he directed that dedicated officers be assigned to visit basti dawakhanas (slum hospitals) daily to monitor service delivery and infrastructure. He also called for increasing membership in Self-Help Groups (SHG) to expand livelihood opportunities for women, and asked officials to draw up a plantation action plan with clear targets at the zonal and circle levels to improve green cover across the city.