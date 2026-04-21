Ponnam writes to Naidu, seeks support to delete Tejasvi’s bifurcation remark

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge remarks made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to Naidu, Ponnam Prabhakar objected to Surya’s comparison of the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation with that of India and Pakistan, stating that such remarks are inappropriate and risk fuelling unnecessary divisions between people of the two Telugu-speaking states.

Questioning the analogy, the minister asked whether there exists any hostility or border dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that could justify such a comparison. He said equating a constitutional and democratic process with an international conflict only spreads misunderstanding and discord.

Ponnam emphasised that despite administrative separation, people of both states share deep cultural, linguistic, and historical ties. He called for unity and cooperation, urging leaders to promote harmony rather than division.

“Telugu people must move forward together on the path of development with mutual respect and cooperation. At this juncture, such statements are not only irrelevant but also detrimental,” he said.

The minister further requested Naidu to ensure that Members of Parliament refrain from making “inappropriate and unjust” remarks regarding the state’s formation, and to take up the matter with the Speaker so that the comments are removed from official records.

Highlighting the legal and constitutional process behind Telangana’s formation in 2014, Ponnam noted that the bifurcation was carried out following due procedure during the tenure of the UPA government led by Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament and received Presidential assent before being notified in the Gazette.

Stating that more than a decade has passed since the bifurcation, the minister said both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been progressing independently and should continue to do so without rekindling old divisions.

He expressed hope that Naidu would respond positively to the request and take necessary steps to uphold the dignity of parliamentary discourse.