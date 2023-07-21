Pooja Bhatt cleans bathrooms in Bigg Boss OTT 2, here’s what she said about it

Mumbai: Excitement surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is currently streaming on Jio cinema, has reached an all-time high with the recent announcement of a two-week extension to the show. The show which left fans on the edge of their seats with curiosity as to who will emerge as the ultimate victor recently saw Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan getting along.

Abhishek appreciates Pooja

The popular contestants who were at loggerheads with each other in the beginning seemed to have found a balance. In one of their recent conversations, they spoke bathroom cleaning duty of Pooja Bhatt in the house.

Fukra Insaan asked, “If you become the captain, who will do your bathroom cleaning duty? It’s one of those tasks where people tend to fight, not wanting to take it up.”

The actress however relied by saying “Many people have reservations when it comes to cleaning the washroom. They may consider it a menial task and hesitate to take it up. But for me, this house is like my own home, and I believe in treating it as such.”

Impressed by Pooja’s mature response, Abhishek praised her and said, “You handle it so well, Ma’am! Our bathroom is always the cleanest in the house”.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt became the latest captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Let’s wait and watch how tables will turn under her captaincy.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB OTT 2.