Pooja Bhatt to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has undoubtedly intensified the entertainment quotient following its recent elimination. In a shocking twist, Falaq Naaz got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show.

With the top 9 contestants now battling it out in the race, the excitement is at its peak as the show slowly moves closer to its gripping finale. In a bid to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the makers are sparing no effort in introducing twists and unexpected turns, adding an extra dash of spice and intrigue to the already high-voltage drama inside the house.

Pooja Bhatt to walk out of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

As per the latest buzz circulating online, it seems that Pooja Bhatt might be bidding farewell to the show she’s currently a part of, as she reportedly has a movie project lined up, and its shooting is expected to commence soon. Speculations are rife that she may not be present in the show’s finale and could possibly make her exit either in the upcoming week or even this week itself, similar to Sajid Khan’s sudden departure in the previous season of Bigg Boss.

While these rumors have created a wave of curiosity among fans, official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Pooja Bhatt is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is also the highest-paid celebrity on the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.