Hyderabad: After facing multiple setbacks in recent years, actress Pooja Hegde seems to be making her way back into the spotlight. Once among the most sought-after heroines in South India, Pooja’s career saw a dip with a string of box office failures. However, her latest appearance in the hit Mounica song from Rajinikanth’s Coolie marked a strong return, not as a lead actress but as a dazzling performer in a special number that captured everyone’s attention.

A Fresh Break with Atlee and Allu Arjun

Now, Pooja Hegde is once again in the headlines after reportedly being roped in for a special song in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming mega project, AA22xA6. Reports suggest she is being paid around Rs 5 crore for this song, highlighting her star power and the faith the makers still have in her screen presence.

Reuniting with Allu Arjun

Fans are particularly excited because this marks her reunion with Allu Arjun after their memorable chemistry in DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Their pairing created magic on screen, and audiences are eager to witness it once again.

A High-Tech Action Fantasy

AA22xA6 is shaping up as a sci-fi action fantasy that blends advanced visual effects with deep emotional storytelling. The movie will reportedly showcase Allu Arjun in multiple roles, including a triple role and even an animated version of himself. Themes like time travel, parallel universes, and supernatural powers make it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

According to multiple reports, the film will feature six leading ladies in major roles. Among them are Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, while two more top actresses are yet to be revealed. The movie also reportedly includes a special appearance by a popular Hindi film actor, whose identity is currently under wraps.

Though Pooja’s recent films did not perform well, her decision to embrace item numbers and special songs seems to be paying off. Her glamorous comeback through Coolie and now AA22xA6 could open new doors for her career.