Pooja Hegde faces heat over old south cinema remarks

Hyderabad: Actress Pooja Hegde is once again trending on social media, but this time because of an old controversy linked to her comments on South Indian cinema. The discussion started again after the release of the romantic song “Tera Ho Jaun” from her upcoming Hindi film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The upcoming movie also stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on June 5, and its songs are already creating strong buzz online.

The controversy began after internet users revisited an old interview where Pooja reportedly said that South Indian cinema is “obsessed with navels and midriffs.” In another interview, she had also mentioned that Bollywood offers stronger roles for women.

At that time, her comments had already sparked criticism from South film audiences. Later, Pooja clarified that her words were misunderstood and that she has great love for South Indian cinema.

Now, the actress is facing trolling again after appearing in glamorous outfits and bikini scenes in the latest song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Fans and social media users pointed out that Bollywood films also use glamour heavily, similar to what she had earlier criticised about South cinema.

Many users accused the actress of showing “double standards,” while others defended her by saying glamour has always been part of every film industry, including Bollywood and South cinema.

The internet is currently divided over the issue. Some people believe Pooja’s original comments were only about the style of camera presentation in certain South films. Others feel that her present Bollywood appearances contradict her earlier statements.

Despite the trolling, Pooja Hegde continues to stay busy with multiple projects in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Fans are now waiting to see whether her upcoming releases can help her make a strong comeback at the box office.