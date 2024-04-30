Pooja Hegde shocks with salary hike; now charging Rs...

Hyderabad: Once a shining star in Tollywood, Pooja Hegde’s absence from the Telugu film industry scene has left fans wondering about her next move. The talented actress, who gained fame with her Telugu debut film ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ in 2014 has indeed shifted her focus to Bollywood in recent times. However, there’s exciting news for her fans, Pooja Hegde is all set to make her Tollywood comeback.

Pooja Hegde’s Return to Telugu Cinema

The buzz is that Pooja Hegde has signed a romantic suspense thriller alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film will be directed by Karthik Varma known for his successful work on the hit movie ‘Virupaksha’. This project promises to be grand in scale, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

Remuneration Hike

Pooja Hegde’s remuneration demands have raised eyebrows. According to a report from Telugu 360, she is asking for a whopping Rs. 5 crore per film! Considering her immense popularity and fan following, this figure doesn’t come as a complete surprise. However, it’s a significant jump from her previous fee.

Before this, Pooja Hegde was charging around Rs. 3 crore per film, a fee she maintained until her blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Her decision to step away from Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram was a bold move, and now, her return to Telugu cinema is creating quite a buzz.