Pooja Hegde shoots at Koti Women’s college in Hyderabad [Photos]

Hyderabad: Fans were treated to a glitzy spectacle when the stunning Pooja Hegde graced Koti Women’s College for a photo shoot in creative wedding attire. The Bollywood diva, known for her impeccable fashion sense, wowed her fans with her ethereal beauty and poise.

Pooja took to Instagram to share a captivating set of photos of herself wearing mesmerising gowns. The grand 200-year-old British Residency at the University for Women in Koti served as a picturesque backdrop for the shoot, adding a touch of history to an already enchanting shoot.

Pooja’s fashion choices were flawless, combining modern elegance with traditional allure. The stunning photographs captured her in a variety of poses, each reflecting grace and sophistication.

The photo shoot promises to be a visual treat, which has fans and fashion enthusiasts alike excited. With its fusion of contemporary and classic styles, it will undoubtedly set new trends and inspire brides-to-be.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.