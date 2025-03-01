Hyderabad: Top actresses are now doing item songs even though they are big stars. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia started this trend. She made huge money from these songs, sometimes earning as much as for a full movie. Now, Pooja Hegde is following her path.

Pooja Hegde in ‘Coolie’

Pooja Hegde is dancing in a special song for Rajinikanth’s movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Music director Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song. And now, it is being said that she is getting Rs. 2 crore for this song, the same as her pay for a full movie.

After some Telugu movies failed, Pooja Hegde has moved to Tamil films. She is getting new projects but has lowered her pay. She now earns just over Rs. 2 crore per movie.

Special Songs Keeping Her Popular?

Pooja has done item songs before, like Jigelu Rani in Rangasthalam, which was a big hit. Now, with Coolie, she is once again in the spotlight. These songs seem to be helping her stay famous in the industry.

What’s Next for Pooja Hegde?

Pooja is now working on Tamil films like Retro with Suriya and Jananayagan with Vijay. But she has no new Telugu movies yet. Fans are waiting to see if her Coolie song will be a hit and help her career.