Poonam Pandey’s death: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra & others react

Mumbai: One of the most controversial celebrities Poonam Pandey has died due to cancer. She was 32. The shocking news was confirmed by her manager on Poonam’s official Instagram handle on Friday morning. The statement read: ”This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Poonam Pandey passed away in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

The news has left her fans and the industry in disbelief.

Celebrities React To Poonam Pandey’s Death News

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress mentioned that she is saddened by the loss. “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp Season 1 in which Poonam Pandey was a contestant.

Speaking to India Today, Adil Khan Durrani shared, “I last met Poonam at an award function where we both won an award. Two days ago also, she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was always so happy that one couldn’t tell that she was fighting cancer.”

“I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times and she was always very jolly,” Adil added.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Karan Kundrra said, “Karan Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news.”