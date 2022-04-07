Poonam Pandey’s total earnings from Lock Upp so far

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor‘s captive reality show has been hitting the headlines ever since it has started. Thanks to the fully loaded drama, ugly fights, betrayal, and friendships, that have managed to grab many eyeballs. The controversial contestants who are currently inside the jail are — Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Ali Merchant, Mandana Karimi among others.

Among the 12 contestants who are currently inside the race, a few inmates are managing to win hearts with their gameplay and are standing out as the strong contenders on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. ‘Queen of controversies’ Poonam is one among them. She even became the highest voted contestant of this week.

Here’s how much Poonam Pandey earned so far

Earlier, when we gave you the list of salaries of all the contestants of Lock Upp jail, we informed you that Poonam Pandey is getting paid Rs 3 lakhs per week. The show has successfully completed its five weeks so far and is currently in 6th week. Considering the above figures, Poonam earned Rs 17-18 lakhs for her stint in the show for the past six weeks.

Lock Upp Top 5 Contestants

Poonam Pandey is also managing to maintain her position the top 5 popular contestants list since week 1. Check it out below.

MunawarFaruqui

Payal Rohatgi

AnjaliArora

PoonamPandey

ShivamSharma

