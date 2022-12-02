Poor family devastated with tragic death of Telangana NRI in Madinah

Jeddah: The death in the Prophet’s city, Madinah is a dream of many Muslims, as many Islamic scholars opine that It was narrated that Ibn Omer (may Allah be pleased with him) said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever can manage to die in Madinah, let him die there, for I will intercede for whoever dies there.”

However, it is not the choice of individual existence including the type of death and place that is decided by Allah. Shaikh Chand of Telangana who came to work on meager salary in Madinah died merely two weeks after his arrival.

His decomposed body was found after a week following the death only when someone noticed as it emitted bad odour in an agriculture farm. He was buried after two months of his death.

39-year-old Shaikh Chand, native of Mallaram village near to Nizamabad town in Telangana landed in the holy city of Madinah to work as a cleaning labourer with a municipal maintenance company by paying one and half lakh rupees to middlemen as family claimed.

He arrived in Madinah on August 13 and was found dead on 25th August, when someone noticed odour emitted from his decomposed corpse in a farm. Since he was new to Saudi Arabia, family patiently waited for his call. At first curious and then deeply concerned as weeks passed by, no call from their only breadwinner.

One fateful day, his wife Jameela had received a call that her husband was found dead in a date farm and she is not aware of any procedures to complete death formalities.

The family was desperate to expedite the burial but was in a hapless situation back home. They were happy to know to that their beloved one would be buried in Jannatul Baqi, cemetery locates the graves of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) family members along with several companions.

The illiterate wife and old aged parents ran from pillar to post to complete death formalities, finally they were approached by social worker Mohammed Faruq, hailing from Nizambad district and living in Jeddah, then only the process initiated. Shaikh Chand was buried in Jannatul Baqi in Madinah on Tuesday, November 29, after 65 days of his death. Based on the death notification he died on August 2. The Indian community worker in Madinah, Jamal, also helped in the burial process.

Chand family consists of old aged parents and wife Jameela and a 12 years old daughter and 10 years old son, all are living in a tiny house of a single room with a veranda made with scrap metal sheet where they face scorching sun in summer and bone-chilling winters.

Simultaneously the poor family was also concerned about the huge debts that occurred for late Shaikh Chand’s job in Saudi. The lenders were insisting on repaying the debt along with the interest. The woman along with aged in-laws and younger school going children simply have no answer when she would be repaying the debts.

The family can be reached on 00917659906482 on phonepay or further details.