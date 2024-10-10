Popular actress blamed for Abhishek, Aishwarya rumoured divorce

Mumbai: For months now, rumors have been circulating about trouble brewing between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Fans have noticed the couple arriving separately at events, and Aishwarya’s absence from family pictures has only added fuel to the speculation. According to various reports, their marriage has allegedly hit a rough patch, and they may even be living separately.

A new Reddit post has further intensified the gossip, with one user claiming that Aishwarya has left Abhishek and is now residing with her mother and daughter Aaradhya. The couple, however, is reportedly not seeking a legal divorce. The source denies that family tensions with Abhishek’s mother, Jaya Bachchan, or sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, are the cause of the separation, despite longstanding rumors of friction.

Allegations have also surfaced that Abhishek struggled with insecurity over his career and that his reported affair with Nimrat Kaur during the filming of Dasvi further strained the relationship.

“Abhishek was very insecure of her and day by day he was breaking down due to his own failures. With each film he will keep his hopes high that this will become pathbreaker and he will have stardom but began getting failures only. The final nail in the coffin was when he cheated on her with Nimrat Kaur on sets of Dasvi and his pathetic family justified it. Nimrat became pretty serious for him, Abhishek realized his mistake and dumped Nimrat but now they are seperated but there will be less chances that divorce will happen,” the Redditor claimed.

Despite these claims, no official confirmation has come from either party, and both continue to keep their personal lives private. Fans are left wondering about the truth behind the rumors, but as of now, the couple has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user recently claimed that Aishwarya is facing health issues due to which she is putting on weight. However, this too remains unverified.