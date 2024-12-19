Popular Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s surprise entry Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to enter its 11th week, with the weekend episode promising some exciting twists and guest appearances. As the show wraps up its 10th week, 8 contestants find themselves nominated, leaving fans eagerly guessing who will be eliminated next.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers will be treated to a surprise appearance from a popular Bigg Boss 17 contestant. Mannara Chopra, who gained immense popularity as a finalist on the previous season, will return to the Bigg Boss house—not as a contestant or wildcard entry, but as a special guest.

Mannara, who finished as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, is expected to entertain the contestants and offer valuable insights based on her own experience. Along with her, comedian Bharti Singh will also join the episode.

In addition to Mannara’s appearance, the upcoming episode will feature the announcement of her participation in Laughter Chef Season 2, where she will join as a confirmed celebrity contestant.

Meanwhile, the Sunday episode promises even more excitement, as a few well-known celebrities are set to promote the upcoming reality show Laughter Chefs. Additionally, the cast of the upcoming film Baby John, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, will make an appearance on Saturday’s episode to promote their movie.

With these star-studded appearances and an action-packed weekend ahead, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes. Are you excited to see Mannara back in the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.