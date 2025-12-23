Popular Nickelodeon star found homeless in California, video viral

Hyderabad: A viral video circulating on social media has once again brought attention to the life of Tylor Chase, a former child actor from Nickelodeon. The video, first shared in September and now resurfacing, shows Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California, in a visibly distressed condition.

Who Is Tylor Chase?

Tylor Chase is best known for playing Martin Qwerly in the popular Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired from 2004 to 2007. Born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona, he began acting at a young age and also appeared in shows like Everybody Hates Chris and the film Good Time Max.

What His Mother Said

After the video went viral, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help Chase and raised over 1,200 USD. However, it was later shut down at the request of his mother. She explained that money would not help her son and that he needs medical attention instead. She also shared that Chase struggles to manage money and personal belongings on his own.

Co Stars React

Chase’s former co stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee spoke about the situation on their podcast. They expressed sadness, concern, and frustration over seeing their friend’s struggles made public. All three said they hope to help him find a better path forward.