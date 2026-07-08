Popular Pakistani actress confirms divorce, ends marriage

Islamabad: Senior Pakistani actors Waseem Abbas and Saba Hameed have officially parted ways after 29 years of marriage, leaving fans surprised by the quiet end of one of the industry’s most respected relationships.

In a recent TV interview, Waseem Abbas confirmed that he and Saba Hameed are now divorced. What caught everyone’s attention was his revelation that the two had already been living separately for nearly 14 years before finally ending the marriage legally.

Speaking about the separation, Waseem said, “After 29 years, we parted ways and we have no regrets.”

A quiet split after years of separation

Unlike many celebrity breakups that turn into public drama, Waseem’s statement suggests that the decision came after years of distance and understanding. The actor did not blame anyone or make the split sound bitter. Instead, he made it clear that both had moved on from the marriage long before the official divorce.

Saba Hameed and Waseem Abbas are among the most loved names in Pakistani television, with decades of memorable work behind them. Their separation has now become a talking point online, especially because many fans were unaware that the couple had been living apart for so long.

For now, both actors continue to be respected for their work, while fans are reacting to the unexpected revelation with shock, nostalgia and support.