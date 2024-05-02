Popular TV couple to get engaged soon, check out photos

Mumbai: Celebrity relationships, dating speculations, and breakups often dominate headlines, sparking curiosity among fans about their favorite stars’ personal lives.

The latest television duo making waves in the gossip mill is none other than Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon.

Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon’s Engagement On Cards?

Shivangi and Kushal, who recently shared screen space in the show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, have reportedly kindled a romantic spark off-screen. The show concluded in February 2024, but rumors suggest that their bond blossomed onset and has since evolved into a serious relationship.

Latest reports hint that the couple might be considering taking their relationship to the next level, with engagement on the cards. yes, you read that right! Fans are now waiting for their official announcement soon.

Shivangi, previously linked with her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai, clarified in December 2022 that they were simply friends. Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon’s past romance with Gauahar Khan, stemming from their time together in Bigg Boss 7, is no secret. Gauhar is currently married to Zaid Darbar.

Amidst the personal life buzz, Shivangi Joshi is rumored to be gearing up for a stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, speculated to kick off in June.