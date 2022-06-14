Popular winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where are they now?

Mumbai: A brand new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to grace our screens on July 2 and fans cannot keep calm. While we wait for the show to start and witness the new winner take their trophy home, let us have a quick recap. We have compiled a list of popular winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s previous season and where are they now.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia had won season 3 of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Priyanka Chopra. After weeks of grueling tasks, he had succeeded Ritwik Bhattacharya, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea. He is currently busy with his ongoing television show ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’

Sidharth Shukla

Television actor late Sidharth Shukla had won season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi after defeating Sana Saeed and Mukti Mohan. Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2 of a massive heart attack at his Mumbai home.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari defeated Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey to take home the winner’s title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He was last seen in Alia Bhatt’s blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna became the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 10, after beating actor Karan Patel and choreographer Dharmesh Yolande in the finale. She was in the headlines for tying the knot with her long-term boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022. She was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Guilty Minds.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma was announced as the winner of the spin-off Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She had beat Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin to win the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show. She was last seen in the second season of her web series Jamai 2.0, which was released digitally on ZEE5 in March 2021. She also featured in the music video ‘Hairaan’.

Arjun Bijlani

The latest season of KKK saw television actor Arjun Bijlani as the winner. He had defeated Divyanka Tripathi to lift the trophy. Recently, he was seen with his wife on the dance reality show Smart Jodi where they emerged as runner-ups. Currently, he is hosting the Indian television game show ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’.