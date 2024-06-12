Porsche case: Pune JJB extends minor accused’s detention till June 25 citing his ‘safety’

Pune: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune on Wednesday extended the detention of the 17-year-old accused boy in the Porsche hit-and-run case till June 25 citing his ‘safety’.

The minor boy was produced before the JJB after his detention ended on Wednesday, which sent him back to the juvenile correctional facility for 13 more days, after which the matter will be taken up for further hearing.

Arguing for extending his detention, the police said that if released, the boy could influence the investigation or witnesses with the help of his relatives and others.

Moreover, there is the question of his safety if he is left alone at home since his grandfather, father, and mother are also in custody in connection with the Porsche case, and there is nobody to look after him, the police said.

However, the boy’s legal team argued that the minor accused – under detention for nearly three weeks – should be released and allowed to stay at his residence.

The police also said that the minor is currently undergoing counselling at the correctional facility which is much-needed, and he could face danger if he is taken away from there.

Accordingly, in the absence of the regular JJB Chief Judge, another judge extended the boy’s detention by 13 more days.

The minor, belonging to an affluent family of realtors, is accused of driving a Porsche in a drunk state on May 19, and killing two techies from Madhya Pradesh — Ashwini Koshtha and Anish Awadhiya, both 24 — sparking a nationwide uproar.

His grandfather Surendrakumar Agarwal, father Vishal Agarwal and mother Shivani Agarwal are also in custody for their alleged involvement in the case.