Post awareness drives, Hyderabad police to book cases, levy fines on traffic violators

Hyderabad: Having educated motorists for a week on the dangers of driving on the wrong side of the road and triple riding, the Hyderabad traffic police from Monday will book a case and levy fines on the violators.

Last week the Hyderabad police launched a special drive to ‘educate’ the people about the risks of driving in the wrong direction on roads. During the period the police conducted street corner meetings at various public places and took up a social media campaign.

“We created awareness through different mediums for a week and now we will start booking cases against violators. Fines will be levied in accordance with the M V Act rules,” said A V Ranganath, the Joint Commissioner of Police, (traffic)

Also Read Hyderabad: Golconda stepwells at Qutb Shahi tombs win UNESCO award

The traffic police have identified some stretches where many accidents took place due to wrong-side driving and initially focus on those areas.

The traffic police will book cases under Section 119/177 & 184 of MV Act on wrong side driving violators and impose a fine of Rs. 1700 on them. Similarly, those caught triple riding will be fined Rs. 1200 and cases will be booked under Section 128/184 r/w 177 of MV Act.

This year, 15 persons had died in road accidents caused due to wrong-side driving while 21 deaths were reported due to this in 2021 and 15 in the year 2020. Due to triple riding, eight deaths were reported this year and 15 in the year 2021 and 24 in the year 2020.

Sources said if any previous challans are pending the traffic police will collect that amount also from the owner of the vehicle.