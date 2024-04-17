Post divorce, Kusha Kapila is in relationship with THIS comedian?

Mumbai: Kusha Kapila, one of India’s most renowned content creators, has been making headlines lately due to dating rumors. According to an insider, she is reportedly in a romantic relationship with stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi. Let’s delve into the details.

Kusha Kapila gained fame through her hilarious South Delhi girls’ mockery videos, showcasing her impeccable comic timing and acting skills. She has also ventured into acting, featuring in acclaimed films like Sukhee, Thank You For Coming, and Masaba Masaba. On the personal front, Kusha announced her divorce from her ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2023, but the two remain on cordial terms.

Kusha Kapila’s Dating Rumours

A Reddit post has gone viral, claiming that a source close to Kusha and Bassi has confirmed their romantic relationship. According to another user, the couple spent New Year’s together in Goa and were visibly close, sparking speculation among onlookers. However, neither Kusha nor Bassi has officially confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

https://www.reddit.com/r/InstaCelebsGossip/comments/1c3pboo/ok_guys_so_a_very_close_source_has_confirmed/

Who is Anubhav Singh Bassi?

Anubhav Singh Bassi, popularly known as Bassi, is an Indian stand-up comedian, YouTuber, and actor. With over 3 million Instagram followers and more than 200 million views on his YouTube channel, Bassi has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He was last seen in the movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, where he starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.