Post full-length movies on X, ‘AI Audiences’ coming soon: Musk

Replying to his sister Tosca Musk who co-founded the streaming service Passionflix, the tech billionaire said that users can now post their full-length movies on X.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 10th May 2024 9:53 am IST
Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, said that subscribed users can post movies, TV series or podcasts on the platform and earn money via monetisation.

Replying to his sister Tosca Musk who co-founded the streaming service Passionflix, the tech billionaire said that users can now post their full-length movies on X.

“Post your movies, TV series or podcasts on this platform and monetise by turning on subscriptions,” said Elon.

Musk calls for fully reusable rockets & spacecraft, as Boeing scrubs Starliner

Tosca posted: “Love that people are watching my movies here on X.”

A user even suggested that X should let them post films and charge a one-time fee.

“This way people can buy the movie without having to buy a subscription. X becomes a genuine movie platform,” the user commented.

“X would need a seriously revamped video-playing mechanism though. Would love to see that happen,” another posted.

Meanwhile, Elon also informed his followers that ‘AI Audiences’ feature is coming soon.

“Briefly describe the target audience for your ads and our AI systems will generate a pool of the most relevant X users to target in seconds,” he elaborated.

