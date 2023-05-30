Post office services yet to be restored in Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The newly inaugurated Secretariat in Telangana continues to face a significant setback as post office services are yet to be restored within its premises, causing numerous problems for the office bearers. The Secretariat, housing over 3,000 employees and serving as the central hub for various government departments, heavily relies on the postal department to carry out its administrative functions, including sending official orders and correspondence to districts.

However, despite the Secretariat being operational for almost a month now, no dedicated space has been allotted for the post office, leading to a delay in the resumption of postal activities. This absence of post office services within the Secretariat has created inconvenience for both officials and employees who have traditionally utilized these services in the united Andhra Pradesh era.

The General Administration Department (GAD), responsible for overseeing the Secretariat’s operations, is reportedly yet to respond to the requests from the Postal department regarding the allocation of space. The delay in GAD’s response has further prolonged the process, making it uncertain when the post office activities will resume. Once the space is allocated, it is expected to take approximately a week to set up the post office and restore its operations.

In July 2019, the Secretariat’s post office was relocated to BRK Bhawan, the temporary Secretariat of Telangana during the transitional period. However, with the recent shift of government offices to the new Secretariat complex, the lack of an allotted space for the post office has become a pressing issue, hindering the smooth functioning of various departments.

The absence of post office services within the Secretariat has disrupted administrative activities, as officials and employees heavily rely on postal services for communication, documentations, and sending important orders. It is crucial for the authorities to address this issue promptly and allocate the necessary space for the post office within the Secretariat complex. Efforts are underway to expedite the process and ensure the restoration of postal services to minimize the inconvenience caused to the employees and facilitate efficient functioning of government departments.