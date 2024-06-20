Post T20 World Cup performance, PCB to make changes in selection committee: Report

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, significant changes loom for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee. A comprehensive review is set to uncover what went wrong for the team, but streamlining the selection committee’s operations has emerged as a top priority, according to a news report on Thursday.



According to ESPNcricinfo the seven-member committee, currently without an official head, is likely to be downsized, and the PCB may abandon its recent experiment of a leaderless selection process.



Just three months ago, the current selection committee was formed, with Wahab Riaz being stripped of his role as chair but remaining a member. The committee functioned based on equal votes and majority decisions. However, this setup is now under scrutiny, with frustrations mounting within the PCB, including from Wahab himself, over the public perception that he unofficially leads the committee and bears the brunt of criticism.



As a result, Wahab’s complete departure from the committee is a strong possibility, as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi seeks to demonstrate that no one is immune to repercussions.



The report also said that, despite the turmoil, a decision on Babar Azam’s captaincy is not immediately anticipated. Although emotions have run high following Pakistan’s World Cup exit, the urgency to address the captaincy issue is less pressing given Pakistan’s next white-ball match is not until November.



The review process will incorporate feedback from several management members who accompanied the team, with head coach Gary Kirsten’s input holding significant weight. Kirsten, appointed in April after an exhaustive search, has reportedly expressed concerns about the team’s lack of unity. While the exact nature of his remarks remains uncertain, it is clear that a frank and robust exchange of views took place, which will likely influence his report to the PCB.



Furthermore, the forthcoming revisions to players’ central contracts, set to expire on June 30, may signal additional changes to the national setup. Although a landmark three-year contract agreement was reached last year, individual players’ positions can be adjusted based on performance.



Currently, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi hold the highest category contracts, but their standings could be reevaluated in light of recent performances.