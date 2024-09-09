Postal dept announces scholarship for school students in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Postal Department of Telangana has opened applications for the Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana scholarship for the academic year 2024-25. Students from Classes VI to IX, enrolled in recognized schools within Telangana, are eligible to apply.

The scholarship is aimed at students with a strong academic record who also pursue philately, the hobby of stamp collecting.

The Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby) was introduced by the Department of Posts to promote interest in philately among schoolchildren. Each awardee will receive a scholarship amount of ₹6,000, distributed in quarterly installments of ₹1,500 over the course of a year. Ten students from each class will be selected for the scholarship.

Interested students must submit their applications in the prescribed format to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad-500080, under the jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Postal Division, by September 13, 2024.

For more information and access to the application forms and detailed guidelines, students can visit the official India Post website (click here).