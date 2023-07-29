Poster feud: Cong workers manhandle scribes for recording Uppal clash

The fistfight started when supporters of Congress leader Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy from Uppal tore down the poster erected by another Congress leader Ragidi Lakshma Reddy.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th July 2023 5:09 pm IST
Telangana Congress activists tear Revanth Reddy's flex (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: A clash broke out between the supporters of two congress leaders in Uppal, following which a few media personnel were manhandled for recording the scene.

The fistfight started when supporters of Congress leader Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy from Uppal tore down the poster erected by another Congress leader Ragidi Lakshma Reddy. The poster was erected at Asian multiplex in Uppal ahead of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s visit.

Both Parameshwar Reddy and Lakshma Reddy are fiercely competing to secure Congress ticket to contest from Uppal in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Police intervened to stop the brawl and disperse the crowd. However, even they got shoved during the clash.

Protesting against the the attack on them, a few media personnel who were present at the location, boycotted the TPCC chief’s visit.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy took out a Padayatra from Uppal Ring Road to Uppal bus stand. He also reviewed the construction works of the elevated corridor in Uppal.

