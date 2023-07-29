Poster feud: Cong workers manhandle scribes for recording Uppal clash

Hyderabad: A clash broke out between the supporters of two congress leaders in Uppal, following which a few media personnel were manhandled for recording the scene.

The fistfight started when supporters of Congress leader Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy from Uppal tore down the poster erected by another Congress leader Ragidi Lakshma Reddy. The poster was erected at Asian multiplex in Uppal ahead of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s visit.

Both Parameshwar Reddy and Lakshma Reddy are fiercely competing to secure Congress ticket to contest from Uppal in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Old habits die hard. @INCTelangana activists attack media personnel for shooting their internal fight between Ragidi Lakhsma Reddy and Parameshwar Reddy during the flood-related visit of @revanth_anumula, after the rains stopped. @BRSparty @newstapTweets @RachakondaCop pic.twitter.com/jLM45GMNl8 — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) July 29, 2023

Police intervened to stop the brawl and disperse the crowd. However, even they got shoved during the clash.

Protesting against the the attack on them, a few media personnel who were present at the location, boycotted the TPCC chief’s visit.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy took out a Padayatra from Uppal Ring Road to Uppal bus stand. He also reviewed the construction works of the elevated corridor in Uppal.