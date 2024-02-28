Posters in Jaipur ask locals not to rent, sell property to Muslims

Posters appeared in Nandpuri neighbourhood of Jaipur in Rajasthan, asking the local to refrain from selling or renting out properties to Muslims

Published: 28th February 2024
Jaipur police personnel (File photo)

In yet another case of anti-Muslim hate across the country, some posters appeared in Nandpuri neighbourhood of Jaipur in Rajasthan, asking the local to refrain from selling or renting out properties to Muslims.

Jaipur police promptly removed the posters on Wednesday, February 28, soon after they appeared. According to PTI, the posters read, “An appeal to Hindus: Stay united and stand up against Muslim jihad.”

The posters first appeared ten days ago, urging Hindus to ‘unite against Muslims’. “This happened after a resident sold his property to a Muslim family a few days ago,” Anita Jain, a ward councilor, told The Indian Express.

Subsequently, some people pasted the anti-Muslim posters. Police then asked the local to remove the posters. However, no case was filed.

“It is necessary to control the rise of the minority population in the walled city. They are entering Hindu-dominated areas on purpose, and it is important to control this,” Anita added.

The Brahmapuri police station’s second officer, Hari Om, acknowledged that they were informed about the poster on February 19. They moved quickly to take down the posters.

When asked why no action was taken against the miscreants, he said only six or seven houses were affected in the colony due to the posters.

