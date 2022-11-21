Poultry India Expo to be held in Hyderabad from November 23

Hyderabad: The city is all set to host the Poultry India Expo which will last three days beginning on November 23 to November 25.

Poultry India Expo – South Asia’s biggest – has attracted a record 331 companies from India and 39 companies from abroad and is expected to draw over 30,000 business visitors across 27,500sqm and five exhibition halls at the HITEC venue which is the pride of Hyderabad.

Despite challenges across all fronts, India’s broiler production for 2019 is projected to increase by 7 percent to nearly 6 million tons, processed chicken meat demand is projected to grow between 10-21 percent and layer production is forecast at 125 billion eggs.

It is to be noted that India is currently the second-largest egg producer and the third-largest chicken producer behind China and the USA. “There is no gainsaying the fact poultry industry is playing a flagship role of being India’s champion to eradicate malnourishment and protein deficiency in the country” president of the IPEMA, Chakradhar Rao Potluri.

On November 22, the much acclaimed Knowledge Day will shed light on various factors that beset the poultry industry. More than 1200 delegates from India, Africa, Europe, USA and SAARC nations will listen to the world’s finest minds speak on the latest scientific innovations in breeding, hygiene, nutrition, animal health, poultry equipment and marketing.

The exhibition aims to help farmers keep abreast of latest developments in management, animal health & nutrition, breeding, poultry farm equipment and new techniques in feed manufacturing and poultry production at an affordable cost.