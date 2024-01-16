Poverty in Telangana reduces by 9.42% in 10 years: Niti Aayog 

Hyderabad: Poverty in Telangana has reduced by 9.42% in the last 10 years, suggests Niti Aayog report titled ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06 – a discussion paper’.

The report suggests that the poverty headcount ratio in the state in the years 2015-2016 was around 13.18%. It dropped to 5.88% in 2019-2021 and then down to 3.76% in 2022-2023, which means a 9.42% reduction in 10 years. Extrapolated, using data from 2015-16 and 2019-21, the poverty headcount in 2022-23 would be 3.76%, the Niti Aayog report indicates.

24.82 crore Indians come out of poverty

As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline, NITI Aayog said in a report on Monday.

Multidimensional poverty is measured by improvement in health, education, and standard of living, it said.

According to the NITI discussion paper, multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this bracket during this period.

The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.

These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)