Power bank sparks fire on IndiGo flight, diverted to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A power bank in a passenger’s luggage reportedly caused a fire in an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai on Sunday, October 11, causing panic in the aircraft.

The flight was diverted to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad and an alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue their journey to Chennai.

“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control,” a statement from IndiGo read.

“In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad,” it added.

A purported video of the incident shows flames erupting from the overhead luggage bin and passengers dabbing on the fire to put it out. No were no reported injuries due to the incident.

IndiGo flight 6E6115 from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on October 11 after a power bank caught fire onboard.



The cabin crew used a fire extinguisher to contain the blaze. The cause, exact location of the fire and any injuries remain unconfirmed. pic.twitter.com/RpLgicDu9G — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 11, 2026

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and making all efforts to minimise it including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates,” IndiGo’s statement added.