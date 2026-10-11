Power bank sparks fire on IndiGo flight, diverted to Hyderabad

An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue their journey to Chennai.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Passengers evacuate an airplane after a fire caused by a power bank on board.

Hyderabad: A power bank in a passenger’s luggage reportedly caused a fire in an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai on Sunday, October 11, causing panic in the aircraft.

The flight was diverted to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad and an alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue their journey to Chennai.

“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control,” a statement from IndiGo read.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

“In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad,” it added.

A purported video of the incident shows flames erupting from the overhead luggage bin and passengers dabbing on the fire to put it out. No were no reported injuries due to the incident.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and making all efforts to minimise it including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates,” IndiGo’s statement added.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button