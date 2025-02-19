Power consumption in Telangana reaches new high

Hyderabad: As the summer season approaches, Telangana’s peak electricity demand crossed 16,000 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, February 19 reaching 16,058 MW at 7:55 am. This surpassed the previous high of 15,998 MW recorded on February 10.

With power demand surging, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the supply situation with power utility CMDs.

To ensure preparedness, senior engineers have been appointed as nodal officers for each district, and the electricity control room has reportedly been strengthened. As summer season approaches, demand is expected to reach 17,000 MW across Telangana with Hyderabad alone accounting for 5,000 MW.

Power companies are on high alert to manage the growing consumption which is primarily driven by the expanding industrial, IT, agricultural, and residential sectors, particularly in the Hyderabad region.