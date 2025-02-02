Hyderabad’s power demand rose in January as summer nears

Hyderabad: Ahead of the summer season, the power demand in Telangana hit a record 15,205 megawatt (MW) on January 31, marking a 9.17 percent increase as compared to the previous year. The highest-ever power demand of 15,623 MW was recorded on March 8, 2024.

The demand in Southern Discom’s jurisdiction has risen from 8,679 MW last year to 9,589 MW this year. Similarly, in the Hyderabad, the demand increased from 3,018 MW to 3,334 MW.

During a review meeting at the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, (TGSPDCL) corporate office on February 31, energy department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar, alongside TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui, assessed the current power supply situation and the preparations for the expected surge in electricity demand this summer in Hyderabad.

Also Read After winter chill, Hyderabad gears up for summer season as temperatures rise

To ensure preparedness, senior engineers have been appointed as nodal officers for each district, and the electricity control room has reportedly been strengthened. As summer season approaches, demand is expected to reach 17,000 MW across Telangana with Hyderabad alone accounting for 5,000 MW.

Power companies are on high alert to manage the growing consumption which is primarily driven by the expanding industrial, IT, agricultural, and residential sectors, particularly in the Hyderabad region.

After winter chill, Hyderabad gears up for summer season

Hyderabad is getting ready for a sizzling summer as the winter season fades in the city and temperatures start rising. In most areas of the city, temperatures crossed 35 degrees Celsius.

The night temperatures in the city also crossed 15 degrees Celsius in most areas. Only two areas, Maredpally and Bahadurpura, recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius.

TOI, quoting weather experts, reported that the city is likely to experience an unusual weather pattern. Over the next week, Hyderabad will witness summer-like heat, winter chill, and unseasonal rainfall.

It remains to be seen how intense the summer will be this year.