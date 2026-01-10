Power cut in some areas in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Some areas in Hyderabad will face power cut on Saturday, January 10, due to maintenance work taken up by the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) .

According to an official, there will be no power supply in the areas under the 11KV feeders of DD Colony, Nallakunta and CC Shroff Hospital from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and in the areas under Shastrinagar, Azamabad and Vidyanagar from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm.

Also Read Parts of Hyderabad to face power cuts on Saturday

The power supply will be interrupted for maintenance of power supply cables and other works.