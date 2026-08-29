Power cuts in Hyderabad’s Old City on Saturday

Bahadupira will have a power interruption between 10.30 am and 11 am

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High voltage power lines and towers silhouetted against a sunset sky.
The sun sets behind electricity transmission towers and overhead power lines in Kuwait City. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Areas under the Hyderabad City and Azmabad divisions, including the Old City, will experience temporary power cuts on Saturday, August 29, as the electricity department will take up repair work.

Bahadupira will have a power interruption between 10:30 am and 11 am, due to repairs to the 11 KV electricity feeder. Chikkadpally and Anandnagar will have no electricity from 11:30 to 12:30 pm; Jamia Osmania will have a power cut from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

There will be no electricity in Buddhanagar from 2 to 2:30 pm. Residents in these areas have been requested to make necessary arrangements and cooperate with the electricity department during the repair work.

Subhan Bakery

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