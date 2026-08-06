Power cuts to hit several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Residents across several localities in Hyderabad’s Azamabad and City-1 divisions face a day of rolling power cuts on Thursday, August 6, as electricity authorities carry out repair work on feeder lines serving the areas.

According to ABN, the outages will be staggered through the day rather than a single blackout window. The earliest cuts begin at 11 am, when supply will be cut in the Playground 11KV feeder zone and in the Little Flower and Post Office localities, the latter remaining without power until 1 pm. Bapunagar will lose supply half hour later, from 11:30 am to noon.

The afternoon brings a second round of outages. LB Stadium area will go without electricity from 2 pm to 4 pm, while Fever Hospital will see a shorter, one-hour cut from 3 pm to 4 pm. The longest single stretch of the day with power off from 3 pm to 5 pm will be witnessed in the AV College area. Additionally, Barkatpura Bus Depot will be affected in the final hour, from 4 pm to 5 pm.

A separate, shorter disruption is planned in Uppal on the same day. Supply will be suspended for an hour, from 11 am to noon, in the Brindavan Colony feeder area under the Boduppal 33/11 KV substation. This will affect Raghavendra Colony, Saimaruti Nagar, Uda Lakshmi Nagar and Keshav Nagar.

Officials have appealed to consumers in the affected localities to cooperate with the maintenance work. Such scheduled shutdowns have become a near-daily feature in Hyderabad, with different divisions rotating through feeder repairs, tree-branch trimming near power lines, and maintenance aimed at cutting down on unplanned faults during peak demand. Residents in the listed areas are advised to keep phones and other essential devices charged and to plan water and work needs ahead of the cut-off times.