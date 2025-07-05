Power supply to be disrupted in several parts of Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad are set to face power supply disruptions on Saturday due to planned maintenance, line upgrades, and repair works, officials from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) confirmed.

According to an ABN report, in Banjara Hills, power supply will be disrupted in areas under the 11KV Ravindra Society Meher Baba and Jubilee Enclave feeders between 10 am and 1 pm. Power will also be suspended under the 11KV Madhapur Sri Chaitanya College and Power Mc feeders from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Areas covered by the 11KV Begumpet Post Office and Peddamma Nagar feeders will face outages from 10 am to 1 pm. Later in the day, from 2 pm to 5 pm, the disruption will extend to parts served by the 11KV Swaraj Nagar, Aditya Enclave, and Green Park Hotel feeders.

In KPHB Colony, power cuts have been scheduled under the Vasanthanagar section for Distribution Company (DC) works. According to AE Vani, the outage will occur in Old Arrow Phase from 9:30 am to 10 am, New Arrow Phase from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Gokul Flats from 3 pm to 3:30 pm.

Residents in Uppal, Hyderabad should also prepare power supply disruption. Uppal Main Road, Swaroop Reddy Nagar, and near Asian Theater under the Asian feeder will be affected between 10 am and 11:30 am. The Kalyanpuri feeder area will face a shutdown from 11 am to 11:30 am.

Also Read Hyderabad: HYDRAA teams clear tons of garbage from nalas to prevent flooding

In Malkajgiri, under the Vasantapuri substation, a brief outage is expected in Venkateswaranagar, Raghavendra Matham, Durganagar, Patelnagar, Hydernagar, and surrounding localities from 2 pm to 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, power supply will be cut off between 10 am and 12 noon in Gajularamaram localities such as Magdumnagar, NTR Nagar, Nagarjuna School Lane, Sriramnagar, Bakerygadda, and Sriramnagar-AB.

Residents under the Petbashirabad substation will also be affected. Electricity will be interrupted from 10 am to 10:30 am in Dandamudi Enclave, Suraksha Hospital, VSS Nandadeep, Pista House, and the MLA Camp Office areas.

In Hyderabad’s Chandanagar, the 11KV Lakshmi Nagar feeder and its surroundings, including Ratnadeep, HDFC Bank, Buddha Apartments, and Namaha Apartments, will have power supply will be suspended between 10 am and 10:30 am. Another brief outage is expected at Srila Gardens from 11:30 am to 12 noon.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and cooperate with the electricity department staff during these scheduled outages.