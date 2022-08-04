Prabhas’ Adipurush earns 250cr already, how?

Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Updated: 4th August 2022 2:25 pm IST
Adipurush poster (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Fans and movie buffs from across the globe are eagerly waiting for their favorite star Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has already been completed and now audience are waiting for all the updates like OTT deals and release dates.

According to latest reports, the streaming rights of the mythological drama has been sold to an OTT space a whopping price that will surely leave you stunned. Scroll ahead to read more.

Any guesses who has acquired the rights? Well, as per reports, the digital rights of Adipurush have been taken by Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs 250cr. And not just that, it has also acquired the rights for all languages. For the unversed, the movie has been made at a whopping budget of Rs 500cr.

MS Education Academy

Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, is based on the epic ‘Ramayana’ and is slated to release on January 12, 2023. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as in lead roles, the cast also includes Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button