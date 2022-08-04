Prabhas’ Adipurush earns 250cr already, how?

Hyderabad: Fans and movie buffs from across the globe are eagerly waiting for their favorite star Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has already been completed and now audience are waiting for all the updates like OTT deals and release dates.

According to latest reports, the streaming rights of the mythological drama has been sold to an OTT space a whopping price that will surely leave you stunned. Scroll ahead to read more.

Any guesses who has acquired the rights? Well, as per reports, the digital rights of Adipurush have been taken by Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs 250cr. And not just that, it has also acquired the rights for all languages. For the unversed, the movie has been made at a whopping budget of Rs 500cr.

Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, is based on the epic ‘Ramayana’ and is slated to release on January 12, 2023. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as in lead roles, the cast also includes Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.