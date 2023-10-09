Prabhas, Anushka Shetty’s ‘marriage’ pics take internet by storm

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, one of the most loved onscreen duos known for their remarkable chemistry in Baahubali, have become a hot topic on the internet once again. Why? This time for their AI-created images!

The viral photos that going crazy viral social media show Prabhas and Anushka Shetty getting married and even holding a baby girl. Though they are AI-generated images, they have left fans buzzing with excitement and speculating about their real-life bond. Check them out below.

I really like this second picture ,it seems like real one ,hope someday we will get to witness this 🤌🫶👸 #Anushkashetty #Prabhas https://t.co/bKLq6OMyfA — NEELI👀 (@AnushkaSweety07) October 6, 2023

For the unversed, a lot has been said and written about Prabhas and Anushka’s alleged relationship that has been reportedly going on for years. Reportedly, the actors, who fell in love on the set of their film ‘Billa’ were in a committed relationship and dated for a long time. At one stage, the internet was also buzzing with the reports that these two will get married in future.

However, the couple always rubbished the reports stating they are just ‘good friends’ . The actress, in fact, in one of her interviews revealed that if they were in a relationship, it would have been out by this time as they are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions.

On the professional front, Prabhas has a crazy line-up of movies in his kitty. He has Salaar, Project K and a movie with Maruthi. Anushka, who has been staying away from the limelight, continues to focus on her career and personal life. She was most recently seen in Miss and Mr Polishetty.