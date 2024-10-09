Prabhas aunt hints at his wedding, fans eager for details

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the superstar of Tollywood, has always kept his personal life private. For years, people have been wondering when he will get married, and the topic has been discussed by both fans and the media. Even though there have been many rumors, Prabhas has never officially talked about his wedding plans. Recently, however, new information has gotten fans excited again.

Prabhas: Tollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor

For more than a decade, Prabhas has been one of the most eligible bachelors in Indian cinema. Despite his fame and success, he has never spoken openly about his personal life. This has led to constant curiosity about when and whom he will marry. Though rumors have come up many times, Prabhas has not made any official announcements.

Family Hints About Marriage

Recently, Prabhas’ aunt, Syamala Devi, who is married to the late legendary actor Krishnamraju, gave fans hope for an announcement. During her visit to the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, she told reporters that news about Prabhas’ marriage will be revealed soon. This statement has caused a lot of excitement among fans. However, she didn’t share any details about who the bride might be, keeping everyone guessing.

For years, fans have been waiting to hear about Prabhas’ marriage. Many actresses and celebrities have been linked to him, but none of the rumors have ever been confirmed. With his aunt’s latest statement, fans are hopeful that this time, they might finally get official news.

Prabhas’ Busy Film Schedule

Prabhas has a full schedule of movies lined up for the next few years. He is working on several big films like Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, Kannappa, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD 2. These large projects will keep him busy, meaning fans may have to wait a bit longer for any updates on his personal life.