Prabhas’ Billa re-release in Hyderabad: Show timings, ticket price & more

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s young Rebel Star Prabhas, will be turning 43 tomorrow (October 23), and he has a surprise for all his fans. Billa, his all-time blockbuster film, is set to be re-released in theatres. According to reports, Prabhas is skipping his celebrations as a mark of respect for his uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away recently.
But, the re-release of the duo’s most successful film ‘Billa’ on Prabhas’ birthday is surely going to serve as a treat to their fans who are looking forward to witnessing them on the big screen once again. This film was also very close to Krishnam Raju because it was produced under his own banner, ‘Gopikrishna movies,’ and he acted in it along with his nephew Prabhas.
Billa, which was released in 2009, stars Anushka Shetty in the female lead role.
Upon fan’s request, ‘Billa’ will be re-released tomorrow across the city in almost 25 cinema halls. Check out the list below.
Theatres Gearing Up For Billa Re-Release In Hyderabad
- Arjun 70MM: Kukatpally
- Asian Cine planet Multiplex: Kompally
- Asian Lakshmikala Cinepride: Moosapet
- BR Hitech 70mm: Madhapur
- Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads
- Gokul 70MM: Erragadda
- Indra Venkataramana Padmavati Cinema: Kachiguda
- Mahalaxmi Complex, Kothapeta: Hyderabad
- Megha Theatre: Dilsukhnagar
- Nartaki Theatre: Alwal
- Prasads Multiplex: Hyderabad
- Sai Ranga: Miyapur
- Sandhya 35mm: RTC X Road
- Sandhya 70MM 4K Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads
- Sree Ramulu 70mm: Moosapet
- Sree Sai Puja: Suraram
- Sri Krishna 70MM: Uppal
- Sri Sai Ram 70mm A/C 4k Dolby Atmos: Malkajgiri
- Sudarshan 35MM 4k Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads
- Super Cinema: Balapur
- Sushma Cinema: Vanasthalipuram
- Talluri Theatres: Kushaiguda
- Vijetha 70MM 4k Atmos: Borabanda
- Viswanath 70MM Theatre: Kukatpally
Show Timings
Billa will be re-released in the above theatres only in one show in the morning i.e., at 8 am. A couple of cinema halls including Prasad IMAX have scheduled multiple shows for the Prabhas-starrer as a part of actor’s birthday celebrations.
The Krishnam Raju family has decided to donate the funds from the re-release to the Diabetic Food Foundation of the United Kingdom and India. Krishnam Raju’s dream project was to build a foundation to aid poor people suffering from diabetes.