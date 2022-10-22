Prabhas’ Billa re-release in Hyderabad: Show timings, ticket price & more

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s young Rebel Star Prabhas, will be turning 43 tomorrow (October 23), and he has a surprise for all his fans. Billa, his all-time blockbuster film, is set to be re-released in theatres. According to reports, Prabhas is skipping his celebrations as a mark of respect for his uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away recently.

But, the re-release of the duo’s most successful film ‘Billa’ on Prabhas’ birthday is surely going to serve as a treat to their fans who are looking forward to witnessing them on the big screen once again. This film was also very close to Krishnam Raju because it was produced under his own banner, ‘Gopikrishna movies,’ and he acted in it along with his nephew Prabhas.

Billa, which was released in 2009, stars Anushka Shetty in the female lead role.

Upon fan’s request, ‘Billa’ will be re-released tomorrow across the city in almost 25 cinema halls. Check out the list below.

Theatres Gearing Up For Billa Re-Release In Hyderabad

Arjun 70MM: Kukatpally

Asian Cine planet Multiplex: Kompally

Asian Lakshmikala Cinepride: Moosapet

BR Hitech 70mm: Madhapur

Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads

Gokul 70MM: Erragadda

Indra Venkataramana Padmavati Cinema: Kachiguda

Mahalaxmi Complex, Kothapeta: Hyderabad

Megha Theatre: Dilsukhnagar

Nartaki Theatre: Alwal

Prasads Multiplex: Hyderabad

Sai Ranga: Miyapur

Sandhya 35mm: RTC X Road

Sandhya 70MM 4K Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads

Sree Ramulu 70mm: Moosapet

Sree Sai Puja: Suraram

Sri Krishna 70MM: Uppal

Sri Sai Ram 70mm A/C 4k Dolby Atmos: Malkajgiri

Sudarshan 35MM 4k Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads

Super Cinema: Balapur

Sushma Cinema: Vanasthalipuram

Talluri Theatres: Kushaiguda

Vijetha 70MM 4k Atmos: Borabanda

Viswanath 70MM Theatre: Kukatpally

Show Timings

Billa will be re-released in the above theatres only in one show in the morning i.e., at 8 am. A couple of cinema halls including Prasad IMAX have scheduled multiple shows for the Prabhas-starrer as a part of actor’s birthday celebrations.

The Krishnam Raju family has decided to donate the funds from the re-release to the Diabetic Food Foundation of the United Kingdom and India. Krishnam Raju’s dream project was to build a foundation to aid poor people suffering from diabetes.