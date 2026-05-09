Hyderabad: Social media rumours can sometimes leave a lasting impact on real lives. Veteran Telugu comedian Fish Venkat, who passed away on July 18, 2025 after battling severe kidney-related health issues, is once again being discussed online after his wife Suvarna’s emotional interview went viral on social media.

Fish Venkat’s Wife Opens Up

Speaking to Social Post channel, Suvarna spoke about the difficult phase their family went through during Fish Venkat’s final days. She said a fake viral rumour involving actor Prabhas badly affected the support they were expecting from others.

During Venkat’s treatment, reports spread widely on social media claiming that Prabhas had offered Rs 50 lakh financial help for the actor’s kidney transplant. However, the family later found out that the call was fake and made by an unknown person pretending to be from Prabhas’ team.

Suvarna said that after the news became viral, many people assumed the family had already received huge financial support and stopped coming forward to help.

“Everyone kept asking us whether Prabhas sir gave Rs 50 lakh. Because of that fake news, many people thought we no longer needed help,” she said emotionally in the interview.

“At Least Prabhas Sir Could Have Reacted”

Suvarna also expressed disappointment that no clarification came after the rumour spread online.

She said, “At least Prabhas sir could have come out and said that he did not give any help and that the news was false. Because nobody clarified it, the fake news spread everywhere and affected us badly.”

Her emotional comments from the interview are now going viral across social media platforms, with many users reacting to her statements and discussing the dangers of fake celebrity news online.

How Fish Venkat Died

Fish Venkat had been suffering from severe kidney complications and was admitted to the ICU during the final phase of his life. His family had been trying to arrange funds for a kidney transplant, which reportedly required around Rs 50 lakh.

Despite treatment efforts, the actor passed away on July 18, 2025, due to kidney failure-related complications.

Actors Who Helped Fish Venkat

While the viral Prabhas support story turned out to be fake, actor Vishwak Sen had donated Rs 2 lakh during Fish Venkat’s treatment. Pawan Kalyan and politician Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao had also financially supported the actor earlier.