Prabhas faces health issues, cancels all shoots: Reports

Hyderabad: Baahubali star Prabhas has reportedly cancelled all the ongoing shoots due to his health issues. The actor will be seen opposite rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon in Adipurush. Currently, he has been working on a couple of films- Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K without proper rest.

Latest reports suggest that Prabhas had visited the hospital as he is down with a fever and doctors have advised him to take some rest and recuperate. The actor has been instructed to take it easy for the next few days and avoid any physical exertion.

Following doctors’ advice, the Rebel star has cancelled all shootings for a while and he will be back to work once he feels better.

Apart from the above mentioned projects, the actor has also reportedly signed on for films directed by Siddharth Anand and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Here wishing him a speedy recovery.