Prabhas fans create ruckus over song at theatre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The re-release of Prabhas starrer “Darling” turned ugly as fans created a ruckus at a theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 23.

The incident occurred during the early morning show at the Sudarshan theatre, where fans demanded that a song from the movie to be replayed at the end.

Fans threaten staff

The situation reportedly aggravated as some fans threatened the theatre staff and made an obscene gesture towards a woman staffer, a report by News Meter said.

The report quoted Balgovindh, the owner of Sudarshan Theatre, saying, “They were requesting for the songs to be played on repeat. Our staff, who needed to prepare the theatre for the next scheduled show, went forward and requested the audience to exit the premises. Most complied, but a few individuals started behaving rudely.”

Fan inebriated

Balgovindh alleged that one fan who made an obscene gesture towards the woman staffer was in an inebriated state. While the theatre staff attempted to handle the situation, the video captured the physical altercation that followed.

The re-release of Prabhas starrer "Darling" turned ugly as fans created ruckus at a theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 23.



The incident occurred during the early morning show at the Sudarshan theatre, where fans demanded that a song from the movie to be re played at the… pic.twitter.com/jFtXCT2Xoh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 24, 2026

The owner stated that while the enthusiasm of the fans is understandable, they should behave properly.

“During re-releases, we come across people who are usually drunk. So, we deploy staff members to take care of the situation to take care, in case of any untoward incident. Even on that day, we had three staff members try to control the situation,” he said, as per the report.

He said that the fans had to be escorted out of the auditorium to ensure safety in the auditorium.