Hyderabad: When it comes to film releases, delays are often part of the journey and the latest one to possibly join that list is Prabhas’ much-awaited film, The Raja Saab.

The horror-comedy directed by Maruthi has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans have been excited to see Prabhas return to his comic roots, a genre he excelled in during the early stages of his career. The horror angle only adds to the buzz, and expectations are sky-high.

While production moved along steadily and the initial release date was officially set for December 5, 2025, fresh industry buzz now hints at a possible postponement to Sankranthi 2026. Although the makers haven’t confirmed the change, the reports have stirred curiosity among fans and trade circles alike.

And it’s almost Confirmed #TheRajaSaab gets new release date 9th January 2026 runs away from a clash with #RanveerSingh – #Dhurandhar 🔥#Prabhas and his fear of clashing with action movies is never ENDING LOVE STORY.



pic.twitter.com/pbULnao4f2 — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) July 30, 2025

As per reports, Prabhas has requested some key scenes to be reshot to ensure the film turns out exactly as envisioned. The actor has reportedly allotted additional dates for these reshoots, showing his dedication to making this film a memorable one.

A Sankranthi release, if confirmed, could work in the film’s favour, tapping into the lucrative holiday box office window.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a significant role. The veteran actor is said to be playing Prabhas’ grandfather, donning a unique look with a thick mustache and long hair.

Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female leads and music by S.S. Thaman. The film is backed by T.G. Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory.