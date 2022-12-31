Prabhas finally opens up about his marriage plans



Hyderabad: Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors we have in Tollywood. His relationship and marriage talks have always been among the hottest topic of discussion among his fans and media circles.

Prabhas recently made his debut on the Unstoppable show, hosted by none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna. The episode received an overwhelming response, and it was entertaining to see the most popular actors on one screen. As we all know, Prabhas’ wedding is the most controversial topic in his life. Balayya also did not miss an opportunity to address Prabhas’ dating rumours with Kriti Sanon Anushka Shetty.

Ram Charan also joined in on the fun. They were playing a game on the show when Prabhas called up Ram Charan. The RRR star made an unexpected statement, claiming that Prabhas was on his way to convey some good news very soon. Prabhas was stunned, and Balayya added a new twist by asking, “Is that Sanon or Shetty?” Prabhas has repeatedly asked Ram Charan to clarify his statement before hanging up the phone, and now Ram Charan has revealed that he was only joking.

During the fun conversation, Prabhas also denied dating rumours with Kriti Sanon saying, “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing.” The Salaar actor was further asked about his marriage plans. He said that he plans to, but he’s not sure when it will actually happen. “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet,” Prabhas said.



