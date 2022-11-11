Prabhas has a treat for all Hyderabadi fans!

Hyderabad: Prabhas fans from Hyderabad rejoice as the wait to see the actor on big screens is finally over! Not with Adipurush, but the Baahubali star has returned to the theatres with the re-release of his all-time musical hit film Varsham (2004).

As Prabhas achieved a new milestone of completing 20 years in the industry, the makers of Varsham scheduled a re-release of the movie as a treat to his fans. The blockbuster has already hit the theatres today and will continue filming for the coming week across multiple cinema halls in Hyderabad. Fans are absolutely thrilled as they will be able to witness Prabhas and Trisha’s sizzling chemistry and the super hit songs’ magic on the big screen once again.

List Of Hyderabad Theatres To Watch Varsham:

Speaking about the new trend that has emerged in Tollywood, several old iconic movies usually blockbusters, are being re-released for a limited number of shows. It has received a tremendous response from the audiences so far. Recently, we also saw the box-office success of the hit film DDLJ, which was re-released on Srk’s birthday.