Prabhas likely to romance Kareena Kapoor Khan next

Mumbai: Indian film industry is embracing pan-Indian films, where talent from both North and South India comes together.

It’s always exciting for audiences to witness fresh onscreen pairs, especially when actors from different film industries come together.

This trend has been popular recently, and fans love it. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is likely to team up with South Indian superstar Prabhas in the upcoming film Spirit.

Kareena Joins Prabhas in Spirit ?

Latest talks in Telugu film circles have it that Kareena Kapoor Khan has signed on for a major role in Spirit, a big-budget film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is set to be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Prabhas will play a police officer for the first time, and Kareena is likey to be seen as his co-star.

However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

#Spirit to release in as many as at least 8 Languages Internationally confirmed in this Poster Itself 💥💥

Elevating the Status of Indian cinema across the Globe – REBELSTAR 🤘#Prabhas25 pic.twitter.com/OZ6z1cB6kg — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 7, 2021

The movie’s production is expected to begin later this year, and it is set for release in 2026. Fans are already excited to see how the chemistry between Kareena and Prabhas will unfold on screen, if the reports turn out to be true.

Kareena’s Entry In South Indian Cinema

Kareena’s entry into South Indian cinema is a significant step in her career. She’s been a top star in Bollywood for years, and this new venture shows her versatility as an actress. It also marks a fresh chapter for her as she explores new opportunities.

Adding to the excitement, rumors suggest that Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, might play the villain in the movie. If true, this would make Spirit even more exciting for fans.

With a high budget, an exciting storyline, and two of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, Spirit is shaping up to be a blockbuster. Fans from both North and South India are eagerly waiting to see Kareena and Prabhas on screen together for the first time.